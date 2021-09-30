Former French President gets jail sentence over campaign funding

Paris: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to a year in jail by a court in Paris. The former president was jailed as he was found guilty spending more money on his 2012 election campaign. The court also ruled that he can serve the sentence at his home with an electronic bracelet.

The court found that he had spent around 22.5 million Euros for his campaign. This being twice the maximum legal amount. The court also sentenced 13 others along with Sarkozy. Sarkozy had denied any wrongdoing, and will file appeal against the verdict.

This is the second jail sentence for Sarkozy. Earlier in March he was found guilty of corruption and influence-peddling in another case and sentenced to one year in prison and suspended for two years. He was the first former president of France to get a custodial sentence but remains free pending an appeal for that sentence. Earlier this year he was given a suspended prison sentence for trying to bribe a judge in 2014.

Sarkozy was the president of France from 2007 to 2012. In 2012, he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande in presidential election. Sarkozy retired from active politics in 2017.