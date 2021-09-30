Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins 1 million UAE dirham

Dubai: An Indian expat based in Dubai has won 1 million UAE dirham at the 44th weekly live Mahzooz draw. Mir, from Hyderabad who works as a sales manager in Dubai has matched five out of the six winning numbers to win the second prize. He is the 15th man to win 1 million this year in the draw.

Mir purchased the winning ticket just five hours before the draw. He learnt about his big win the next morning after the draw. Earlier two weeks ago, his wife won 1000 UAE dirham in the draw.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday, October 2, at 9pm UAE time.