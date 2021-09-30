Man hides gold paste worth over Rs 42 lakh in rectum, caught at Imphal airport; X-ray released

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized gold paste weighing over 900 gm and valued at over Rs 42 lakh from a passenger at the Imphal Airport on Monday.

According to a notification from the CISF, a total of four packets of yellow metal paste weighing about 909.68 grammes were found. CISF Sub-Inspector B Dilli found metal within a passenger’s rectal cavity when frisking him.

Mohammed Shereef, a native of Kerala’s Kozhikode, was due to fly from Imphal to Delhi on an Air India flight at 2:40 pm. He was taken from the Security Hold Area for interrogation, but authorities claim he ‘could not reply satisfactorily.’

Officials said that he was then taken to the Medical Examination Room for an X-Ray of his lower body.

They said that the study revealed hidden metallic objects inside his body cavities. According to the official statement, the passenger eventually confessed to this. Senior CISF and Customs officials were notified and the passenger was turned over to them for further action.