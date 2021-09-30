Mumbai-Delhi distance will be covered in just 13 hours soon: Indian Railways

Here’s good news for those who travel between Mumbai and Delhi by rail frequently. According to Indian Railways, if all goes according to plan, the distance between the two cities would be covered in less than half a day or about 13 hours and this may happen as early as March 2024.

The Rajdhani Express, the fastest train on this route, takes about 16 hours to travel the distance between the two cities, while other regular trains take 18 to 22 hours. The Duronto Express travels 1,386 kilometres from Mumbai Central to New Delhi in 17 hours and 15 minutes.

Alok Kansal, general manager, Western Railway, stated on Wednesday: ‘By March 2024, the travel time of all trains will be reduced drastically and trains with limited halts will be able to cover the distance between the two cities in just 13 hours. We are in the process of replacing all ICF coaches with LHB coaches. Apart from this, the strengthening of tracks and other infrastructure is also in full swing.’

According to a senior official, the number of sleepers (which maintain two tracks in place) would be raised as part of this project. A total of 100 more sleepers will be installed along one-kilometer track sections. Road overbridges (ROBs) at level-crossing gates are also being worked on.

In comparison to Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches, Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches are lower in weight and have a larger carrying capacity, higher speed capability, longer codal life and superior safety features. The process of replacing all ICF coaches with LHB coaches is underway across Indian Railways, with more than half of ICF coaches already replaced on WR.

The Mumbai-Delhi line is one of the busiest rail routes in the country, with more than 100 trains running between the two cities, including more than a dozen trains linking Mumbai and Delhi.