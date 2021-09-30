Nigerian actor arrested for selling drugs

Bengaluru: On Thursday, the KG Halli police arrested a Nigerian actor on charges of drug peddling. A seizure of hashish oil worth Rs 7.5 lakh was also made. The accused, Chekwume Malvin (45), residing in Bhattarahalli near KR Puram, is a native of the Delta state in Nigeria. He has appeared as an extra in over 20 movies, including ‘Vishwaroopam’, ‘Singham’, ‘Paramathma’, and ‘Anna Bond’.

He was arrested in the vicinity of the BDA Complex in HBR Layout, where he had allegedly gone to sell drugs. 250 ml of hashish oil and 15 grams of MDMA, worth a total of Rs 8 lakh, as well as other articles, were seized from him.

In 2006, Malvin studied acting at the New York Film Academy in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. According to him, he has appeared in three Nollywood (Nigerian) movies. Several years ago, he came to India on a medical visa and enrolled in a two-month acting course at NYFA, Mumbai. Later, he appeared in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam movies as an extra, the police said. The police added that he lived in Bengaluru for the last few years and was peddling drugs within his circle of customers to make easy money.