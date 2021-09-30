DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesNewsNewsEntertainmentMobile Apps

No one has any business dictating a girl’s dressing: Amala Paul

Sep 30, 2021, 01:41 pm IST

Popular south actress Amala Paul, who is recognised in the industry for being fearless and outspoken, recently shared some gorgeous pictures of her in a swimsuit. While the posts went popular almost quickly on social media, several individuals chastised her for her bikini appearance.

The actress blasted the trolls and gave a befitting reply. She wrote: ‘She would lead her life the way she wants. Therefore stop targeting women on social media. A woman dresses as per her wish and her own choice, no one has any business dictating about a girl’s dressing.’

On the work front, Amala Paul is a well-known actress in the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu film industries. The actress will appear in the Tamil film Adho Andha Paravai Pola, directed by Vinoth KR, as well as a Telugu adaptation of the Netflix show Lust Stories. She will also feature in the Malayalam adventure drama, Aadujeevitham, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, with music by AR Rahman.

