Pakistan terrorist reveals ISI’s anti-India propaganda

New Delhi: A Pakistan terrorist who was caught by the Indian Army has revealed the anti- Indian propaganda of Inter Service Intelligence (ISI), the intelligence agency of Pakistan. Ali Babar Patra, a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has revealed this.

Patra was caught by the Indian Army while trying to infiltrate into India through the LoC in the Uri sector on September 27. The Army gunned down another Pakistani terrorist identified as Atiq ur Rehman alias Qari Anas, a resident of Attock in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Patra who is a native of Okara district in Pakistan’s Punjab province said to the security agencies that the ISI had presented a wrong picture of Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian Army. He also revealed that he was lured into joining the LeT due to poverty after losing his father at an early age in 2014.

‘I request Pakistan Army, ISI and Lashkar to make arrangements to take me back the way they sent me to Kashmir. We were told that the Indian Army is carrying out a bloodbath, but everything is peaceful here. I want to tell my mother that the Indian Army has taken good care of me’, said Patra at a press conference, addressed by Major General Virendra Vats, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 19 infantry division.

He also revealed that he got a three weeks training at Garhi Habibullah Camp (KPK) in 2019 and later given another training this year. A Lashkar agent has given him Rs 20,000 for his mother’s treatment and promised to give another thirty thousand rupees after his return from Kashmir to Pakistan.