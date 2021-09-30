Release date of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidan’ announced

Mumbai: The release date of Bollywood sports drama ‘Maidaan’ starring Ajay Devgn was announced. The film will hit theaters on June 3rd 2022.

The film directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma is inspired from the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who was the coach of the Indian football team from 1950 till his death in 1963. It was under Rahim’s leadership that the Indian football team won the Asian games in 1951 and 1962.

The film also has Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh in main roles. Maidaan produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.