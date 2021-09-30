State government extends Covid-19 restrictions till October 30

Kolkata: The West Bengal state government extended the Covid-19 restrictions till October 30. The state government also announced relaxations in some restrictions during Durga Puja.

As per the new guidelines issued, restriction on the movement of people and vehicles has been relaxed from October 10 to October 20 between 11 pm to 5 am.

Also Read: ‘Mahalaya Pind Daan Package’: IRCTC launches new pilgrim package: Check route and fare

On Wednesday, the state reported 748 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths. The overall infection tally surged to 15,68,321 and death toll climbed to 18,778. In the last 24 hours, 740 recoveries were also reported taking the total recoveries to 15,41,963.