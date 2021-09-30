Taliban warns US against using drones

Kabul: The Taliban has issued a warning against the US regarding using its airspace. The Taliban asked the US to stop operating drones in Afghanistan’s airspace. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has said this.

Zabihullah Mujahid said that US will face consequences if it continues to operate drones in the country’s airspace. He also asked all countries to act in accordance with mutual obligations to prevent consequences.

‘ The Islamic Emirate, as the sole legal entity of Afghanistan, is the guardian of Afghanistan’s land and airspace. But we recently saw United States violating all international rights, law and United States commitments to the Islamic Emirate in Doha, Qatar, as Afghanistan’s sacred airspace is being invaded by US drones. These violations must be rectified and prevented’, a statement issued by the Taliban ruled Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said.

Earlier in August 29, 10 people including 7 children were killed in a drone attack by US forces targeting ISIS-K terrorists. The US forces had apologized for the ‘tragic mistake’.