Unvaccinated Delhi govt school teachers to be treated as on leave after October 15

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Wednesday that unvaccinated teachers and non-teaching workers at Delhi government schools will not be permitted to attend school starting October 15 and will be deemed on leave.

‘We all are aware that the country is threatened with the COVID-19 pandemic and it is necessary to take all effective measures to prevent the spread of the same. The schools under DoE have been reopened in a phased manner, so it is the prime concern of the Delhi government that the environment of the schools remains safe with the appropriate implementation of SoPs and measures,’ DoE Director Udit Raj stated in an official order.

The Department of Education has instructed all district education officers and school principals to guarantee that all teachers and school staff members get vaccinated by October 15. Earlier, it had directed all government schools to guarantee that all teaching and non-teaching staff members were vaccinated as soon as possible.