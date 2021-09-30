Updated fuel prices announced in Qatar

Doha: The Qatar Petroleum announced the revised fuel prices for the month of October. The price of petrol will remain unchanged in October. Diesel price was hiked by the oil company.

As per the new pricelist, the Premium grade petrol will cost QR 2 per litre in October and Super grade petrol will cost QR 2.05 per litre. Diesel will cost 10 dirhams more, QR1.95 per litre in October.

The fuel price was revised every month in the country. The Ministry of Energy and Industry began this process in April 2016 and from September 2017 Qatar Petroleum is announcing the price list.

Earlier, the UAE and Oman has also released updated fuel prices for the month of October.