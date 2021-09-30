Updated fuel prices for the month of October announced in Oman

Muscat: The fuel prices were hiked in Oman and the Ministry of Energy and Minerals in Oman announced the updated fuel prices for the month of October. The ministry increased the price of M91 petrol by 3 baisa, M95 by 2 baisa and diesel by 11 baisa.

The prices are as follows:

1. M91 at 229 baisa per litre

2. M95 at 239 baisa per litre

3. Diesel at 258 baisa per litre

Fuel prices for the month of September 2021 were:

1. M91 at 226 baisa per litre

2. M95 at 237 baisa per litre

3. Diesel at 247 baisa per litre