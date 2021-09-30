US health department warns people after man dies of rabies from apparent bat bite

A man in his mid-80s died after being bitten by a rabid bat in the first incidence of rabies in Illinois since 1954. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the man, who later declined rabies treatment, woke up in August with the bat on his neck.

The bat was caught and found to be infected with the illness. This month, the victim began to experience symptoms such as neck discomfort, headaches, numbness, trouble obtaining control of his arms and speaking difficulty. People who came in contact with the man were given prophylactic rabies medication if necessary, said the state’s health agency.

Addressing a press release, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike stated that Rabies has the highest mortality rate and individuals who seek medical help right after being exposed to a rabies-infected animal can save their lives. ‘If you think you may have been exposed to rabies, immediately seek medical attention and follow the recommendations of health care providers and public health officials,’ he said.

This year, 30 bats in Illinois have tested positive for rabies. Each year, more than 1,000 bats are examined after suspected exposure, although only around 3% of those sent to a lab test were positive for rabies.