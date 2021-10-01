British study concludes it is safe to get flu vaccine and covid-19 shots together.

A UK study recently found out that it was safe to take vaccines for flu and Covid-19 at the same time. The immune response produced by both the vaccines were not adversely affected by the time they were administered.

As the Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed in the countries across the northern hemisphere, including United Kingdom, they are preparing to face a tough winter and the chance for an outburst of flu cases. The social distancing regulations have been eased all over the country in the past weeks.

In UK, the administration has started to roll out programmes to provide Covid-19 booster shots to vulnerable and elderly people in the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to conduct the largest vaccination program for flu in the history, this year.

The study of vaccines was led by University of Bristol, which concluded that the side effects of receiving flu vaccine along with the Covid-19 vaccine of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca, was mild to moderate. The study tested three of the flu vaccines and two of the approved Covid-19 vaccines, AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

Rajeka Lazarus, the chief investigator said that this could mean that the people who need both the vaccines could get it with fewer appointments. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will consider submitting the results of the study to aid policy makers in making better decisions while planning for massive vaccination programs.