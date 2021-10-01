Channi meets Modi: Punjab CM demands to withdraw farm laws, resume dialogues with farmers

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Delhi, for the first time after taking oath as the Punjab CM earlier this month. Channi stated that he asked PM to resolve the matter of farmers protests, and resume dialogue with the dissenting farmers. He also demanded that the three farm laws should be withdrawn, as per farmer’s interests.

Mr Channi, who replaced Captain Amarinder Singh, also requested PM Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor which was closed down due to the pandemic. He also requested the Prime Minister to withdraw the centre’s decision to postpone paddy procurement in Punjab, at the earliest.

Notably, this was the first meeting between PM and the new Punjab CM after Channi had sworn in, following the crisis in Punjab Congress and the resignation of Amarinder Singh from the Chief Ministerial post. Mr Channi is also likely to meet senior Congress leaders during his visit to Delhi, to discuss the situation, and bring it under control, ahead of up-coming elections.

