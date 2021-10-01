Digital payments in WhatsApp now include Indian Rupee symbols

WhatsApp added the ? (Indian rupee) symbol to its chat composer on Thursday, making it easier for Indian users to send payments through the app. Additionally, it has revealed that the composer’s camera icon can now scan QR codes at over 20 million businesses in India to facilitate payments. Due to these improvements, payments on WhatsApp should be more inclusive and straightforward, as users can now send money using two of the most famous and recognizable symbols in WhatsApp conversations.

The rollout of the Rupee sign (?) has begun and will be available across India in the next few weeks.

Manesh Mahatme, Director Payments, WhatsApp India, said at the Global Fintech Festival, ‘We believe that true inclusion comes when everyone can make payments without navigating their phones. Customers expect payments to fit perfectly with their intrinsic behavior. More than a billion people use WhatsApp every day. I spend many minutes on WhatsApp. Take a picture and send a picture. We want to send money to be as easy as sending a text’.

When asked what it takes to establish ‘digital payments for Bharat,’ Mahatme replied that smartphones, data, and the technological advancements of the previous decade are key factors. ‘India is just getting started on its digital payments journey,’ he added. Mahatme estimates that more than 80% of consumer purchases are still made in cash.