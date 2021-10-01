Football legend Pele leaves hospital to undergo chemotherapy.

Brazilian football legend Pele, left Sao Paulo hospital on Thursday after several weeks of hospitalisation. Reports said that Pele would undergo chemotherapy as the next step to his treatment of a colon tumour. He had been hospitalised for weeks for routine check up for the tumour.

On September 4th, he underwent a surgery in order to remove the colon tumour. The Albert Einstein Hospital authorities said that he was admitted to the intensive care unit several times after the surgery. His family made sure that his fans were assured about his recovery through social media.

Pele was stable and clear to leave the hospital on Thursday, the hospital bulletin said. He would continue with chemotherapy following the removal of the tumour. Pele will turn 81 this October 23rd. He played for Brazil, The Santos and New York Cosmos in his lifetime. Pele is the only man to win three World Cups while playing.

Pele’s daughter Kelly, who is based in United States told the media that he was expected to be discharged soon. Now that he was stronger and going home from hospital, she was planning on returning back to United States. He was stable to recover with treatment at home, Kelly said on social media.