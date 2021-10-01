Former Kerala Chief Secretary CP Nair IAS passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Chief Secretary, and author, CP Nair (81) passed away on Friday. He was born in 1940 in Mavelikkara, and served as the Chief Secretary of Kerala from June 16, 1996, to April 30, 1998.

Chellappan Parameswaran Nair, son of renowned playwright and short story writer N P Chellappan Nair, belonged to the 1962 IAS batch. He also held the posts of Home Secretary and Labour Secretary in Government of Kerala. He was the member of the Administrative Reforms Commission, and headed the Committee to rewrite the half century old Kerala Education Act and Rules ( KEAR). While working as Labour Secretary, he was instrumental in setting up of most of the Welfare Boards for workers.

C P Nair authored a handful of books including his autobiography ‘Ente IAS Dinangal’ (My IAS Days). His work ‘Irukaali Mootakal’ won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for humour in 1994. ‘Thakil’, ‘Uganda Malayalam’, ‘Lankayil Oru Maruthi’ were his other prominent works. He is survived by his wife Saraswathy and children Harishankar and Gayathri.

Prominent people, including ministers and political leaders condoled at the death of the former bureaucrat. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences and remembered him as an eminent bureaucrat and writer, and stated that his services as Chief Secretary and Administrative Reforms Commission member were noteworthy.

