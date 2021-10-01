Govt extends validity of driving licence, RC & other vehicle documents till October 31

The government on Thursday extended the validity of motor vehicle papers such as driving licences (DL), registration certificates (RC), and permits until October 31, 2021, in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), enforcement agencies have been instructed that the validity of fitness, permit (all sorts), licence, registration or any other related document(s) will be considered as valid until the end of the next month.

‘Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of the spread of Covid-19 across the country, it is advised that the validity of all types of above-referred Documents whose extension of the validity could not be, or was not likely to be, granted due to lockdown and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by 31st October, 2021, the same may be treated to be valid till 31st October, 2021,’ it said.

Also Read: Rare seen tornado injured people and caused serious damage in Germany

As per the ministry’s recommendation, all states and union territories are urged to follow the directive to the letter so that people, transporters and other organisations working during this tough period are not harassed or suffer problems.

It has previously issued an advisory on the extension of the validity of papers pertaining to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, December 27, 2020, March 26, 2021, and June 17, 2021.