He is a decent dancer: PM Modi comments on video of Law Minister dancing in Arunachal

Itanagar: In a video that has gone viral, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was seen dancing with locals during his recent visit to the Kazalang hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh. Rijiju is now in Kazalang for an assessment of the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Project. The Minister was greeted by the local Sajolang people, also known as Miji, who performed a traditional song and dance to welcome him. He also danced to the strains of folk music in the village while taking a break from his duties.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the Union Law Minister wrote: ‘During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is the traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh.’

During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/TTxor4nQJF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 29, 2021

Reacting to the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kiren Rijiju is a decent dancer. ‘Our Law Minister @KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh,’ PM Modi wrote.

Our Law Minister @KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh… https://t.co/NmW0i4XUdD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2021

Ravi Shankar Prasad was replaced as Minister of Law and Justice by Kiren Rijiju in July. He is an MP from the Arunachal West seat who is quite active on social media and regularly share posts on sports, health and fitness with his followers.