J&J COVID shot possibly linked with a rare blood clotting condition: European Union.

On Friday, the drug regulator of the European Union identified a potential link between the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson and a rare case of blood clotting that happens in deep veins. European Union recommended the condition to be listed among the side-effects of J&J vaccine shot.

The European Medicines Agency also instructed that immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) to be added to the list of adverse effects of J&J vaccine and AstraZeneca’s vaccine. Immune thrombocytopenia is a condition caused by the platelets being mistakenly attacked by the body, which results in bleeding.

Johnson & Johnson responded to the findings by saying that the product information would be updated accordingly while continuing its work with association to the authorities including the European Medicines Agency. J&J added that the chances of experiencing the conditions mentioned above were very low.

The company informed that it strongly supported raising awareness about the signs and symptoms of these rare conditions to make sure that they could be identified as soon as possible and treated effectively.

The vaccines were based on harmless vector viruses that condition human cells to produce protein that strengthens the immune system against the Covid-19 virus. Both the vaccines of J&J and AstraZeneca were previously found to be associated with another rare condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).