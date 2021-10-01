Over 20 monkeys poisoned, dumped in gunny sacks in Karnataka

Kolar: Over 20 monkeys were poisoned and dumped near the highway in Kolar, Karnataka. Several of the half-dead monkeys were gasping for air and unable to move, when the local teen unzipped the gunny sacks.

The forest department has conducted a post-mortem and is presently reviewing CCTV footage for evidence in the hopes of apprehending the perpetrators. The incident occurred in the Chowdanahalli hamlet in the Belur taluk.

The monkeys were allegedly poisoned and tortured by the perpetrators, who then placed them in gunny bags and abandoned them near Chowdanahalli village. The district government, forest department and animal welfare board were declared respondents in this matter after filing a PIL in the Karnataka High Court.