Porsche registered in Kareena Kapoor’s name found in possession of fake antique dealer

Monson Mavunkal, a fictitious antique merchant from Kerala, got a vehicle registered in actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name. A Porsche Boxster model from 2007 was confiscated by police a year ago. It is presently held at the Cherthala police station in the Alappuzha district. Following a court battle between him and the Sreevalsam Group, a major business group, over 20 luxury automobiles were confiscated from his possession.

According to reports, the registration paperwork for the confiscated automobile features Randhir Kapoor’s name in lieu of Kareena’s father. Her Mumbai address, Hill Road, Bandra, has been provided, as well as other information. Monson’s ability to take possession of the automobile without altering the registration is a mystery.

Monson Mavunkal of Cherthala, Kerala is in the news for defrauding a number of people, including celebrities, politicians and senior cops, by displaying locally manufactured materials as antiques. He claimed to have had a couple of Judas’ 30 pieces of silver, as well as Tipu Sultan’s regal throne. Due to Reserve Bank of India’s Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations, he claims he has 2.6 lakh crores trapped in a foreign bank account. He led others to believe that the large sum of money was given to him in return for antiques.

Mavunkal, 52, was arrested after Yakoob Purayil, Anoop V. Ahmed, Salim Edathil, M.T. Shameer, Siddique Purayil, and Shanimon filed a combined complaint alleging that he had defrauded them of Rs 10 crores since 2017.

Officials from Bengaluru’s transport department confiscated over ten expensive automobiles this month, including Rolls Royce, Ferrari, and Porsche. Surprisingly, one of them was registered in megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s name. The transport department discovered that numerous foreign automobiles were driving throughout Bengaluru city without paying road tax. Following this discovery, the transportation department collaborated with the traffic police to undertake a combined operation that resulted in the seizure of over ten supercars.

Many anomalies were discovered, including no road tax, no import fee, fake registrations, falsified paperwork, and a few automobiles with old owner’s documents. That is when Amitabh Bachchan enters the picture. He sold his Rolls Royce Phantom, which was given to him by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, a few years ago. As per reports, Bachchan sold the Phantom in 2019 for Rs 3.5 crore to Bengaluru businessman Yousuf Shariff, often known as Scrap Babu. In Bengaluru, he manages Umrah Developers, a real estate firm.