Proposal rejected: Pala College student brutally murdered by her classmate on campus

Kottayam: A student of Pala St Thomas College was murdered by her classmate, inside college campus on Friday morning around 11.30. The crime was unleashed when she was returning after her final exam, after the girl reportedly rejected a proposal from the accused.

Nithina Mol, 22, of Thalayolaparambu, a student of food processing technology was murdered by her classmate, identified as Abhishek Baiju of Koothattukulam. Abhishek, who was waiting in the college premises, slit her throat using a paper cutter knife. The incident happened in front of other students, who were shocked and taken aback on the cruelty. Nithina was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The students had nabbed the accused after the crime took place and handed him over to the police, and he is currently under Police custody. Arrest will be recorded only after enquiry and interrogation.