Rare seen tornado injured people and caused serious damage in Germany

A tornado-caused unusual waterspout hit the German port city of Kiel, tossing people from boats and causing property damage. According to authorities, winds of above 100 km/h battered the northern shore, injuring many rowers on the sea.

Four individuals were badly injured in Kiel’s dockside neighbourhood. Some building roofs were ripped off and trees were uprooted. Tornados form over seas, rivers and lakes, resulting in waterspouts. They generally disperse within a few minutes, but boats that go too near might pose serious damage.

Members of a rowing club were pushed into the sea at Kiel, Germany’s Baltic Sea shoreline and people leaped in to pull them to land. Several individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment, although they were reportedly unharmed. On Wednesday, a total of 60 rescue professionals, including firefighters, were dispatched to the spot.