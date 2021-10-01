Suniel Shetty to make his digital debut with show ‘Invisible Woman’

Veteran Bollywood actor, Suniel Shetty is poised to make his digital debut with the forthcoming noir action thriller series ‘Invisible Woman.’ The upcoming show will be produced by the film arm of Saregama India – Yoodlee Films, which will also make its debut in the digital space with this project.

Rajesh M Selva, known for his films Thoongaa Vanam and Kadaram Kondan, will direct the noir action thriller series. Shetty, who is best known for the films Mohra, Dhadkan and the Hera Pheri trilogy from the 1990s and 2000s, said he was immediately captivated by Invisible Woman’s extraordinary narrative.

‘A web series today must have something to set it apart from the barrage of narratives that already exist and the story of ‘Invisible Woman’ immediately captured my attention. I am very happy to collaborate with Yoodlee to bring this show to life and to make my debut in a web series as unique as this,’ the actor said in a statement.

After obtaining a great reaction from the public for their OTT (over-the-top) films like Ajji, Hamid and Kanpuriye, Vikram Mehra, MD Saregama India, said that they are thrilled to try their hand at a web series. Esha Gupta, who was last seen in the 2019 film One Day: Justice Delivered, also stars in the series.