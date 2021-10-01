Swiss government offers free meals to those who gets their friends vaccinated.

Switzerland government has come up with constructive ideas to persuade its citizens into getting vaccinated. People who manage to convince their friends to get the vaccination shots can get a restaurant meal or a cinema outing as the courtesy of the state. The policy is to improve the low vaccination rate of the country.

According to the European standards, the vaccination rates in the country is relatively low as 42 percent of the population are not yet fully vaccinated. There were numerous anti-vaxxer protests in Switzerland during the time of lockdown.

Health Minister Alain Berset said that the government cannot lift the Covid-19 regulations unless the rate of immunisation is increased significantly. Every person who gets newly vaccinated will be asked for the information about the person who persuaded them to get the vaccine shot. The person whom they named would receive 50 Swiss franc token which they can use while paying at the cinemas or restaurants.

The administration has also announced about its plan to set up 170 mobile vaccination centres as a part of national vaccination week observation. The domestic Covid-19 cases are declining day by day in Switzerland despite the fact that the country has a high number of people who are not yet immune to the virus.