We are searching: Maharashtra minister on ‘Param Bir Singh escaped to Russia’ reports

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, has gone missing, said Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. According to reports, he is said to have escaped to Russia. The Minister, on the other hand, refused to corroborate this, saying that investigators had no information on the location of Param Bir Singh, who is a suspect in a money laundering case.

‘Along with the Union Home Ministry, we are also searching for his whereabouts. I have heard something like that but as a government officer, he can’t go abroad without government clearance. If he goes away, then it is not good,’ Patil said.

Patil further stated that a Lookout Circular has been issued against Param Bir Singh. Despite being served with multiple notifications, he has not appeared before any investigation authorities.

After city police officer Sachin Waze (since removed from service) was detained by the NIA in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s south Mumbai residence Antilia, Singh was transferred from the position of Mumbai police commissioner in March 2021.

Also Read: Char Dham Yatra: State govt mulls easier registration process

Param Bir Singh accused then-state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of ordering police personnel to collect payments from hotel and bar owners after his transfer to the Home Guard, an accusation the latter rejected. Deshmukh, on the other hand, resigned from his position after the CBI filed a case against him.

Sanjay Pandey, the Maharashtra Director General of Police, made a recommendation last week to suspend Param Bir Singh and other police officers accused of extortion. The Home Department, on the other hand, rejected the DGP’s suggestion, requesting more precise details regarding each accused official’s participation in each instance. At least four extortion-related FIRs have been filed against Param Bir Singh in Mumbai and Thane.