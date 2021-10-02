Air India announces 50% discount on flight tickets: Know eligibility criteria

Mumbai: The national air carrier of India, Air India has launched a special offer for senior citizens. Under this offer, senior citizens will be given 50% discount on basic fare on all Air India flights. The offer is applicable on most routes on which Air India flies its commercial planes.

The scheme is offered to all Indians aged 60 or above. For availing this offer the flight tickets must be booked three days in advance. Offer is valid only on economy class tickets. To get this offer customers must submit a photo identity card with the date of birth clearly printed on it. The offer is valid till December 2021.

For more details log into Air India’s website: http://www.airindia.in/senior-citizen-concession.html