Australia to reopen its international border from November

Sydney: Australian government has decided to reopen its international border from November. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced this.

He also announced that people can travel when their state vaccination rate hits 80%. Tourists and foreigners will not be allowed to enter the country. The reopening process will be held in a phased manner. The first phase will focus on its citizens and permanent residents to leave Australia.

Australia had , early last year , imposed a travel ban on its citizens. Only a limited number of people have been granted a permit to leave the country on business or other humanitarian reasons . Citizens and permanent residents have been allowed to return from abroad, subject to quota limits and a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in a hotel at their own expense. The government has decided to reduce the mandatory quarantine period to 7 days for vaccinated travellers.

Several cities in the country are under strict lock down due to a surge in Covid 19 cases