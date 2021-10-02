Bangladeshi national travelling on fake Indian passport arrested by Maharashtra ATS

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a Bangladeshi national from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi on Friday, for allegedly travelling on a fake Indian passport and forged documents.

As per an official statement issued by Maharashtra ATS, the accused, identified as Irshad Shahabuddin Shaikh (33), a native of the Noakhali district of Bangladesh, was arrested as he arrived in Delhi from Sharjah, UAE. He was using an Indian passport that was issued to him on the basis of fraudulent Indian documents.

Shaikh had flown to Mumbai this morning and was produced before the court, where he was remanded to the ATS custody till October 8.

Also read: ‘Post Or No Post, Will Stand By Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi’: Navjot Sidhu explains his stand