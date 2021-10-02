Birth Anniversary: Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid tributes at memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, on their birth anniversary. Today marked the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the father of the nation at Rajghat.

He also took it to his twitter handle, ‘Only one Satyagrahi is enough for victory. A humble tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. #FarmersProtest’.

Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 117th birth anniversary today at Vijay Ghat. Rahul Gandhi paid homage to the former congress leader in a tweet, ‘Jai jawan Jai Kisan will always remain. Shastri Ji’s simplicity and determination are a source of inspiration even today. Salute to this Lal of Congress!’