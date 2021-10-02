Cyclone Shaheen: India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in these 7 states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) updated that the Cyclone Shaheen will intensify in the next few hours. It will make land in Oman on Sunday.

The national weather agency has forecasted heavy rainfall in several states in the country for the next few days due to the Cyclone Shaheen. IMD has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in seven states – Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Also Read; Cyclone Shaheen: Gulf country announces two-day holiday

‘A low-pressure area lies over west Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to move eastwards and reach east Bihar and adjoining north Bengal during 3rd-4th October 2021. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over the districts of north Bengal during 2nd-4th October 2021’, said IMD.

The agency predicted thunderstorms with lightning activity are expected over districts of South Bengal between October 3 and October 4.