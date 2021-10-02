Cyclone Shaheen: UAE issues alert

Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has issued a weather alert in the country. The agency said that the Cyclone Shaheen will affect the weather conditions in the country. The Cyclone will hit the eastern coast of the UAE from October 2 and will move to coast of Oman during the next 24 hours.

‘By Sunday afternoon and evening October 3, some regions of the country will be affected by the extension of the tropical situation, especially the eastern regions, which include the Al Ain region and the southern regions and extending towards some central regions, where convective clouds will increase, associated with rains of different intensity that lead to the flash flooding in the valleys and torrents and water will accumulate over some low areas’, said the NCM in a statement.

Also Read: Cyclone Shaheen: India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in these 7 states

Earlier Oman has declared tow day holiday in the country on Sunday and Monday due to the cyclone.