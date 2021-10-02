‘Declare India as ‘Hindu Rashtra’ or else I’ll take Jal Samadhi’: Paramhans Acharya under house arrest

Ayodhya: Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhawani was put on house arrest after demanding for ‘Hindu rashtra’ and claiming to take ‘Jal Samadhi’ for the cause. State has also deployed police at Acharya’s Ashram, after his allegations of receiving death threats and attacks.

Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhawani has held a ‘Hindu Sanatan Dharm’ meeting yesterday, for a discussion on ‘Hindu Rashtra’. Acharya had told the media that, the representatives from 29 states came together for the discussion about the ‘Hindu Rashtra’. ‘Once I take ‘Jal Samadhi’, my followers will continue to become my voice, they will continue their demand and struggle until India is declared to be ‘Hindu Rashtra’, he said.

Earlier this week, Mahant Acharya had demanded to the Central Government, to declare India as ‘Hindu Rashtra’ by October 2 or else he would take ‘Jal Samadhi’ in river Sarayu, he said. He added that initially he was alone for the cause, but now they have the support of more than 50 crore ‘Rashtra Premis’.

Also read: Man arrested in UP for ‘smuggling’ 82 kg beef