Islamic State claims responsibility for murder of Sikh hakeem in Pakistan.

In the north western city of Peshawar, a member of Pakistan’s minority Sikh community was shod dead, earlier this week. The Islamic state group has claimed responsibility for the killing of the Sikh, late on Friday.

A statement was issued by the extremist group on Friday, describing Satnam Singh, a 45-year-old citizen a ‘polytheist’ and it said that he was shot dead by an Islamic State group member.

Even though the Pakistani officials have denied the presence of any organised Islamic State activities in the country, the terrorist group has claimed several murders and attacks on mosques, minorities and security forces in the past years.

Satnam Singh was a herbalist, who had lived in the city for the last twenty years. He owned a small clinic which sold herbal medicines in the city. Police said that he was shot down on Thursday in the provincial capital city of Peshawar. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province shares border with Afghanistan. After the killing, the murderer escaped.

Sardar Harpal Singh, a local community leader said that Satnam Singh was killed when the gunman opened fire at him inside his clinic. Harpal Singh demanded the arrest of the assailants who killed Satnam Singh.

Sikh community is a religious minority living in harmony with the Muslim majority of Pakistan, but some isolated attacks against the community had been reported in the previous years.