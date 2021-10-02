Kannada TV actress suicide: Father files complaint against actor Vivek, suspects torture

Popular Kannada small-screen actress Soujanya’s suicide case has taken a turn, with her father filing a complaint against fellow actor Vivek and assistant Mahesh.

Vivek, a Kannada and Telugu small-screen star, and Mahesh are being questioned by the Kumbalagodu police who are probing the case. Soujanya’s father, Prabhu Madappa believes Vivek tortured his daughter to force her to marry him.

‘My daughter was all right. I had given her money recently. The gold is missing. There must be another reason for her death. Mahesh did not wait for the police to come and removed the body of my daughter from the spot where it was found. Soujanya’s mobile is missing. Once it is found, everything will come to light,’ the father said.

Meanwhile, in the presence of Soujanya’s parents, the Kumbalagodu police performed a reconnaissance of the flat. Her remains had already been handed over to her parents following a post-mortem examination. Actor Vivek stated that he was awaiting the results of the post-mortem investigation on the allegations levelled against him.

Karnataka Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra has said that he has directed the police to investigate the issue and take appropriate action.

On Thursday, Soujanya was found dead in a flat in Doddabele hamlet, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, in the Ramnagar district of Karnataka. She apparently left a four-page suicide note before committing suicide. Soujanya stated in the message that her mental state was not good and she could no longer endure it. The authorities, on the other hand, have not revealed the specific cause for the suicide.