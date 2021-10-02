Kerala Govt sanctions permission to kill troublesome wild boars

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced that the wild boars that attack crops and human habitats can be killed by licensed people. CM stated that the permission to shoot troublesome wild boars has been given to forest officials, other officials who can use a gun and members of the public with a gun license.

Inaugurating the Wildlife Week Celebrations virtually, Pinarayi Vijayan said that the human-animal conflict was a major issue in Kerala. He claimed that efforts were on to mitigate the problems with the formation of 204 people’s awareness committees, comprising people’s representatives, public and forest officials.

‘Electric fencing, rail fencing, elephant walls, trenches, crash guards, and rope fencing have been set up at various places that are prone to attacks from wild animals, according to the need of the regions’, Kerala CM added.