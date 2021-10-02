Kerala man slits female classmate’s throat using pen knife

A 22-year-old college girl from Kerala’s Kottayam district died after her neck was allegedly cut by a classmate with whom she was apparently in a relationship. The victim has been identified as Nidhina Mol and Abhishek, the accused has been arrested.

The event occurred on the campus of St Thomas College in the Kottayam district at around 11:30 am on Friday.

Also Read: Over 20 monkeys poisoned, dumped in gunny sacks in Karnataka

Abhishek admitted to authorities that he was in a relationship with the victim, but there was a rift between them. He wanted to talk to her about it, but the session quickly devolved into a violent dispute and he slashed her neck with a paper-knife. She died on the spot. According to witnesses, he did not flee after the incident and waited on the scene until the cops came.