Know how to send money UPI without Internet

Mumbai: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that people can send money through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) even if they do not have internet connection. Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and WhatsApp Pay are among the platforms that accept UPI payments.

NPCI said that people can send money through these platforms with a cellphone using its USSD 2.0 technology. The new technology allows mobile device users to send money via UPI even if they don’t have access to the internet. These transactions are made feasible via an interactive menu presented on the smartphone screen, despite the lack of an app interface.

The new *99# service is currently available from 41 prominent banks and all GSM service providers in 12 languages, including Hindi and English.

Here’s how to transfer money using UPI without internet connectivity:

Step 1: Dial *99# from your registered mobile number.

Step 2: Choose your bank account.

Step 3: After that enter the last six digits of your debit card.

Step 4: Now enter the expiry date of your debit card.

Step 5: Confirm the UPI PIN. After that, you will be able to use this service on your mobile phone.

Step 6: To transfer money, dial *99# from your registered mobile number.

Step 7: To send money, press the 1 button and hit send.

Step 8: Choose the option you want to use for transferring money. You can pick 1 for mobile number, 3 for UPI ID, 4 for saved beneficiary, and 5 for IFSC.

Step 9: Now enter the amount you want to send and then type your UPI PIN.

You’ll receive a message confirming the transfer’s success after it’s finished.