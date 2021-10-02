On International Coffee Day, the Indian army opens a cafe near the Line of Control

In commemoration of International Coffee Day, the Indian army dedicated a newly-opened coffee shop near the Line of Control (LoC) to residents in the Gurez region of Bandipora District in the district. Locals and tourists alike will be able to enjoy the first coffee shop in the area. This year, thousands of tourists came to Gurez.

With a view of the Habba Khatoon Mountain range, the Log Hut Cafe is a perfect place for bikers, trekkers, and locals to grab a cup of coffee. Founders intended to open the cafe so that local youth could socialize among themselves, as they did not have such a place to hang out. Every tourist visiting the area makes a stop at this new restaurant. The management of the cafe says people from both the local and tourist communities have been responding well.

‘The response is very good. Not only tourists but locals are also thronging the Cafe. We have people coming in from breakfast to dinner. We are serving them good food which wasn’t available here before. From sandwiches to pizza and pasta,’ said Ishtiyaq Ahmad, Manager, Log Hut Cafe. Indian Army’s main objective behind opening this cafe in Gurez is to introduce the culture of cafes and to help youth in the area by teaching them how small businesses work. The cafe’s staff are all locals who were trained by army personnel.

Read more: A journalist’s view of Mahatma Gandhi: His thoughts on newspapers

A military official said the cafe was established as an example for other young entrepreneurs in Gurez to emulate since there was no place like it here. ‘This was part of our efforts to encourage tourism in Gurez,’ the official said. Every weekend, this cafe hosts special events and musicals for locals and tourists alike. Local musicians have performed in the cafe.