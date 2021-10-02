Police busts illegal arms factory, recovers huge cache of arms and ammunition

Kolkata: West Bengal police busted an Illegal arms factory operating in the Disargarh area in Asansol district, West Bengal. Police have also seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition. Police recovered 7 7.2 mm pistols, 20 unfinished pistols, 14 finished magazines, 5 unfinished magazines and tools and machines used for the making of arms from the factory.

Earlier on September 23, police arrested an arms dealer named Ash Mohammad and recovered 25 pistols from him. On the information given by him, two accused from Uttar Pradesh were also arrested.