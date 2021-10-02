South Africa relaxes Covid regulations to the lowest level.

The Covid-19 restrictions of South Africa have been eased to the lowest level as the country gradually opens up its economy as summer is fast approaching, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said while addressing the media.

The President announced that the country would move to level one in a five tier system of the Covid regulations , as the country is recovering from the third wave caused by the Delta variant of Covid virus.

The night curfew would be relaxed from midnight to 4 am and the maximum number of people allowed to gather outdoors will be raised to 2000. The limit was 500 before the relaxations. This is the second announcement of ease in regulations this month. The maximum number of people permitted to be present for a funeral had raised to 100 from 50.

South Africa targets to fully vaccinate 70% of its population by the end of December. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said that South Africa had got through its worst Covid-19 wave, with a decrease in number of daily new cases, on Sunday. Till now, South Africa has reported under 88,000 deaths related to Covid-19 and a total of 2.9 million Covid-19 infections.