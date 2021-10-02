UN agency faces urgent budget crisis for helping Palestinian refugees.

The united Nations agency which helps the Palestinian refugees are appealing for an urgent financial aid of 120 million dollars to keep the services like essential education and healthcare from stopping. The UN agency is currently facing an existential crisis for funding, chief of the agency said on Friday.

Philippe Lazzarini reported to the media that they were struggling continuously, running after money. He said that the financial situation of the organisations must not be underestimated because it was an existential threat to the agency which will put pressure on the organisation to cut off several services to the refugees.

Currently, the agency provides education for 550,000 children in schools and healthcare services for thousands of people. The capability of the organisation to provide salary for its 28,000 staff in the coming November and December was at stake, Lazzarini added

The United Nations Relief and Work Agency also called as UNWRA, was founded in 1948 during the war associated to the establishment of Israel. Around 7,00,000 Palestinians fled from their homes who were then provided shelter, food and other basic services like education and health care by UNWRA till now.