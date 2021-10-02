US apologises for its treatment of Haitian migrants.

United States officials in Haiti apologized for the way US treated the migrants from Haiti along the border of America and Mexico. A top US official said that it was not how the officers at the Department of Homeland Security should have behaved.

The senior director of U.S. National Security Council in the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzalez made the comments during his two-day visit to Haiti for meeting the local leaders to talk about migration and other issues.

He said that the people of Haiti and any migrants deserved to be treated with dignity. He added that the actions from the homeland security officers were wrong and it amounted to injustice to the proud people of Haiti. Recently, US government was roasted for the way it treated the migrants from Haiti, with officers on horseback, throwing whips at the asylum seekers.

US have expelled over 4,600 Haitian migrants from Texas, since 19th September, on 43 flights according to the records of Homeland Security Department. Gonzalez said that the increasing number of migrants in the border city of Texas is an emergency public health crisis. He added that the migrants who were planning to return to Haiti should not risk their lives, as the danger of going back was too great.