Will not allow another migrant crisis from Afghanistan, says Greece.

Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said on Friday, that Greece was not ready to allow a repetition of the migration crisis of 2015 to take place on its borders. He was on a visit to an Afghan migrant camp on an island near Turkey.

The European countries are in fear of a migration crisis similar to the 2015 incident, when nearly a million people from Syria travelled to Europe by crossing to Greece from Turkey, as Taliban has taken over the government of Afghanistan.

Greece opened a European Union funded camp on Samos earlier this month, setting up an example for its stricter migration policy. The facility at Samos has heavy surveillance and is further protected with barbed wire along its boundaries.

Mitsotakis told reporters that Europe needed to work with the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan to make sure that the refugees were contained in the region. Greece would not accept uncontrolled flow of migrants to the country, he added.

On Thursday, Greece had welcomed twenty-six women lawyers and judges from Afghanistan along with their families in to the country. Mitsotakis said that such cases would be exceptions.

he International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)said that Afghanistan has fallen into a deep economic crisis since the Taliban took over the Capital. Afghanistan would face widespread hunger all across the country within few weeks.

Greece responded to that by saying that the country did not desire to be the gateway in to European Union again. Greece recently completed constructing a forty kilometres long fence in the Evros region along its Turkish border.