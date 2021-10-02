You have strangulated Delhi, blocked national highways and trains: SC to farmers

The Supreme Court has slammed the farmers who have been blocking roads and highways surrounding Delhi for months, stating that they have ‘strangulated the entire city.’

In response to a plea filed by farmer unions wanting to demonstrate at the Jantar Mantar, the top court stated the farmers have ‘strangulated the entire city now want to come inside the city.’

A group named the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ submitted the plea, requesting permission to demonstrate against the Centre’s agricultural policies at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Justice Khanwilkar said: ‘You are obstructing the security personnel who were travelling. You blocked trains, you blocked highways. How can you be permitted?’

The petitioners argued that the highways were blocked by the police. ‘We want a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.’ To this, the SC replied: ‘You cannot continue protesting once you’ve filed the petition. You blocked highways and trains. If you are not part of the Kisan protest, file an affidavit declaring that you are not part of the protest that is blocking the national highways at the borders of the city. You have a right to protest. But you cannot destroy property. This business should stop.’

Also Read: Earth’s brightness dropping because of climate change, finds study

The Supreme Court has spoken out against farmer demonstrations for the second day in a row. Another bench, led by Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh, condemned the perpetual demonstrations on Thursday and ordered the federal and state governments to take action to remove the roadblocks.

Meanwhile, the court has not heard the major petitions challenging the legitimacy of the three agricultural laws or the report of the three-member panel set up to consult with diverse stakeholders since February.