12 killed, 32 injured in blast outside mosque

Kabul: At least 12 people were killed and 32 others were injured in a bomb blast at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. Till now no militant group has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

The blast took place during a prayer ceremony for Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid’s mother, who had passed away a few days ago at the mosque. ‘A bomb blast rocked a gathering of civilians near the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul on Sunday afternoon, leaving a number of civilians dead, tweeted deputy minister of information and culture, Zabihullah Mujahid.

Kabul police has detained three people in connection with the blast. Earlier in August, 169 Afghanis and 13 US service members were killed in a suicide bomb attack outside the Kabul airport.