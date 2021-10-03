A Keralite shares the one million UAE dirham at the 45th Mahzooz lottery draw.

Dubai: Nine expats including three Indians won 1 million UAE dirham at the 45th Mahzooz weekly live draw held on Saturday. They will share the prize money. Each one will get 111,111 UAE dirham. They matched five out of the six winning numbers. The winning numbers are 7,15,18,20,22,40. The three Indian expats include a Malayali.

199 other lucky winners won 1000 UAE dirham and 3845 won 35 UAE dirham. A total prize money of 1,333,575 UAE dirham were given to winners.

Also Read; Indian girl gets Global Peace Photo Award for pic of her mother, grandmother

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday, October 9, at 9pm UAE time.